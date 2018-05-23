CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018

Local Seniors Advocacy Group makes physical activity a top priority.

The CARP Kootenay chapter is kicking off a new campaign, Stand Up Straight, on May 26 as part of National Walking Day.

CARP Chapters across Canada will be participating in National Walking Day to highlight the importance of regular, moderate physical activity for seniors as the most effective means to improving their health and well-being across Canada.

CARP Kootenay Chapter no. 23, which covers East Kootenay and West Kootenay, is encouraging everyone to get up and go.

“Whether you prefer wilderness hikes, urban strolls along Rotary Way, or indoor walking on the concourse at Western Financial Place, walking is easy for Cranbrook area residents,” said Chapter 23 President, Karen Bailey-Romanko. “Connecting Cranbrook to Kimberley’s abundant recreational opportunities, like the Platzl and Kimberley Nature Park, is the NorthStar Rails to Trails. This 23 kilometre of paved trail features gentle grades and spectacular views of the Steeles range, the St. Mary River, and the Purcell range, and welcomes walkers, runners, bikers, bladers, and nordic skiers.”

There are trailheads in both Kimberley and Cranbrook, and a few parking lots and outhouses near the trail between Marysville and Cranbrook. Visit www.northstarrailtrail.com for information and trail history.

To celebrate National Walking Day, area residents are invited to join CARP board members and the ‘Hearts in Motion’ walking group on Friday, May 25, 2018. The walk begins at 9a.m. at a small roadside parking lot located on 2nd Street South, past the Cranbrook Golf Course. CARP Chapter 23 will also be present at the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 26.

“It’s about friends, fun, and fitness,” said Bailey-Romanko. “There are so many different ways to get moving, and nowhere more beautiful than the Kootenays to do it.”

For more information contact Kootenay CARP at kootenay@carp.ca, call 250.426.5021 or visit their Facebook page. For information about the national campaign, visit www.carp.ca/standupstraight.

