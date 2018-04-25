Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

The BC SPCA is looking for any information that could lead to the culprit behind a disturbing case involving a cat outside of Dawson Creek.

On Wednesday, the SPCA said a one-year-old muted tortoiseshell cat named Rosie was found stuffed inside a box at the bottom of a Dumpster in southeast Pouce Coupe Monday night – just hours after her owner had reported her missing.

Still alive, Rosie was found with her legs forced behind her neck and restrained with zip ties.

“A man was collecting bottles from the Dumpster, located outside the Hillcrest Motel, at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when he heard a soft meowing coming from underneath the piles of garbage,” said Wendy Davies, manager at the South Peace SPCA branch.

The man freed the cat and cared for her overnight before taking her to the SPCA the next day.

“We immediately took the cat to the vet and thankfully she has no lasting injuries or medical concerns,” Davies said.

“If that gentleman hadn’t found her when he did, though, there’s no doubt she would have suffocated. It is heartbreaking to think how much she was suffering and how terrified she must have been.”

The SPCA said the owner was located using the information stored on a microchip on the cat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards
Next story
Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Just Posted

Montana fed up with B.C.’s selenium pollution

Wildsight questions selenium levels in Elk, Fording Rivers

VIDEO: Turtle Day at Elizabeth Lake

Turtle Day took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves funding allocations from CBT Community Initiatives Program

More than ten Kimberley organizations will receive funding.

Kimberley City Council discusses further reduction to flat tax

If approved, the flat tax will reduce by $80 in 2018.

Kimberley Dynamiters season in review

A look at the season with Coach Stuart

Who’s gonna save the world?

A new song from local musicians who are standing up to support change.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Most Read