Missing a cat. This cat from Penticton hitched a ride over 1,000 km. (BC SPCA)

Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

The cat wasn’t discovered until he was 1,000 km from home

A cat from Penticton hitched a ride in the back of a trailer all the way to Dawson Creek and now the BC SPCA is trying to find his owners.

The driver left Penticton on Sept. 15 but didn’t realize the cat was there until they got to their destination on Sept. 19. If you recognize this cat, he’s safe and sound, and about 1,000 km from home. The very healthy looking feline is now at at the BC SPCA Peace branch.

He’s an intact male with no ID. Reach out to the BC SPCA South Peace if this is your kitty.

READ MORE: Giant T-Rex has landed in Penticton

BCSPCAPenticton

Previous story
Update: Body of man drowned at Lake Windemere found
Next story
Property Brother Drew Scott joins WHL Giants ownership group

Just Posted

Interior Health has issued a drug poisoning alert for Cranbrook. Pictured is a nalaxone kit.(Black Press Media)
Interior Health issues drug poisoning alert in Cranbrook

Dale Richardson, Paper Excellence employee (middle), with STARS representatives, during the cheque presentation. Photo submitted
Paper Excellence donates $50,000 to STARS Air Ambulance

Paisley and Grayson Chardonnens, Noah and Declan Kennedy. Photo submitted
Kimberley Minor Hockey gets underway

Members of the the Jaffray, Baynes Lake and Elko fire departments respond to a fire near Tie Lake in June, 2023. The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently seeking firefighters to join the ranks of the area’s Fire Halls. RDEK photo.
RDEK’s fall firefighter recruitment drive underway now