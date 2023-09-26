Category 2 fire restrictions rescinded in Southeast Fire Centre

With cooling temperatures, category 2 open burning is allowed again in the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

According to a news release, as of noon Tuesday, prohibitions have been rescinded, meaning the following activities are permitted: one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide; burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares; fireworks, exploding binary targets, air curtain burners sky lanterns, and burn barrels or burn cages

Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation, are still prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre until Oct. 28th or the public is advised, the release stated. Those activities include: material concurrently in three or more piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width; material in one or more piles each exceeding two metres in height or three metres in width; one or more windrows, none of which exceed 200 metres in length or 15 metres in width; stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west, to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east, the release stated.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.