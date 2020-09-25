Category 2 open burning prohibitions rescinded throughout Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 open burning prohibitions rescinded throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation, remain prohibited. (BC Wildfire Service file)

Effective at noon today (Friday, September 25, 2020) Category 2 open burning prohibitions will be rescinded throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. This includes the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District and the Selkirk Natural Resource District.

Decreased wildfire risk was the reason for lifting the prohibition, the BC Wildfire Service said in an information update.

The following activities will once again be permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre:

•burning waste, slash or other materials

•concurrently burning one or two piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

•burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

•the use of fireworks

•the use of exploding binary targets

•the use of air curtain burners

•the use of sky lanterns

•the use of burn barrels or burn cages

Effective at noon Pacific Time on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, the Category 2 open burning prohibition will be rescinded…

Posted by BC Wildfire Service on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Residents are reminded to take the following precautions with any Category 2 open burning:

•Follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

•Check the local venting index. Venting index information is available by calling 1 888 281-2992 or online.

•At least one person equipped with a firefighting hand tool must monitor the fire at all times.

•Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

•Create a fire guard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

•Never leave a fire unattended.

•Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation, remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre until the public is otherwise notified. A map of areas affected by the current Category 3 open fire prohibition in available online.

