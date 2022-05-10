Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten suffered bruising in the crash

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

READ MORE: Car crashes into pole downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crashCatsDriving

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision
Next story
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Just Posted

RCMP Sgt. Steve Woodcox. Bulletin file
Kimberley RCMP seeing rise in mental health calls

McWhinnie Day 2022 on a very rainy May day at the Kimberley Skate Park. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bob McWhinnie Day at the Kimberley Skate Park

The Red Dirt Skinners play Studio 64 on May 13, 2022. Submitted photo
Kimberley Cranbrook arts scene hopping

Due to its high elevation, Trickle Creek Golf Resort opens a little later than Kimberley’s other courses, but it has wintered well and is ready for another phenomenal season of golf, as this photo taken Thursday, May 5 indicates. Photo courtesy of Trickle Creek.
Trickle Creek Golf Resort emerges from the winter well, ready for an amazing season of golf