CBT funds education programs for Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area

(Columbia Basin) – Environmental education and awareness programs at the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area are going to continue under new management. Since 1974, these programs were provided by the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Authority, but this ended with the permanent closure of the interpretive centre in October 2017. Now the programs will continue thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Authority and the Kootenay-Columbia Discovery Centre Society (KCDCS), with funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

The informative and fun programs engaged with thousands of visitors each year, teaching them about wetland ecosystems and wildlife. Now, with $295,000 in support from the Trust over five years, this valuable service will continue to welcome students, residents and tourists of all ages.

“The community showed great support for these programs, and residents moved quickly to make sure they wouldn’t lose this educational, economic and cultural resource,” said Kindy Gosal Columbia Basin Trust, Director Special Initiatives. “We’re pleased to help this community act on such a widely held priority and give the society a sense of financial stability while it works toward its future.”

KCDCS will use $95,000 this year to cover transition costs; install a portable classroom, office and washrooms; and deliver a variety of programming for adults and children, such as canoe tours, family fun days and special events. For the subsequent four years, the Trust will provide $50,000 per year to continue to support the programs.

Jim Posynick is Chair of the KCDCS. “The Wetland Education and Awareness Program creates an understanding and appreciation for the natural world so participants can make informed decisions and actions related to the environment. It also gives volunteers, community members and other organizations opportunities to help promote wetland conservation, stewardship and research. Having a safe, functional and appealing temporary home and the funding to think long-term will provide us with the foundation we need while making plans for a permanent location.”

This project is one example of how the Trust helps communities and residents achieve their collective priorities and take action on issues and opportunities. Learn more at ourtrust.org/community.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.