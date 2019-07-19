Mick Henningson, President of the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society, stands with Elana Zysblat, Heritage Consultant with Ance Building Services, who helped the society undertake a project to preserve its Powerhouse (in background). The project received funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

CBT issues funds for heritage restoration including historic Kimberley powerhouse

The Columbia Basin officially announced that 43 heritage projects across the region will receive $2.8 million for everything from installing interpretive signs or offering new museum exhibits, to creating conservation plans or training archival staff.

A large chunk of that money — $331,838 — is going to the Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society in Kimberley. The funds will help to preserve the historic powerhouse, built in 1924.

By doing items like brickwork repair and restoring all 34 windows (totalling 3,200 glass panes), it will be preserving this building while protecting the artifacts within it. These range from huge compressors, to a large hand-crafted mine model, to a two-tonne high-grade ore sample that was exhibited at the 1967 World’s Fair in Montreal.

“The mining railway sees over 10,000 visitors per year, and the Powerhouse facility illustrates the scale of the mining operation and Kimberley’s rich history,” said Mick Henningson, President. “This very important preservation work will keep this heritage building in good shape for years to come, including all the heritage assets contained within it, for visitors to continue to learn from and enjoy.”

“The ways people can preserve this region’s history, and make sure it remains relevant to future generations, are as varied as the history itself,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust. “With input from Basin residents, the Trust developed a strategic priority to ensure the history and culture of the Basin is celebrated. Alongside our partner Heritage BC, we are pleased to support heritage and other organizations, whether they plan to acquire or conserve assets or better manage and promote what they already have.”

Previous story
“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

Just Posted

CBT issues funds for heritage restoration including historic Kimberley powerhouse

The Columbia Basin officially announced that 43 heritage projects across the region… Continue reading

Get Festy, Kimberley

Annual JulyFest is this weekend

JulyFest soccer in Kimberley all weekend

Lots of great teams to watch

UPDATED: RCMP confirm one death in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

5/10 K runs in Kimberley raise funds

On June 29th, Molly Miller organized a charity run that resulted in… Continue reading

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Most Read