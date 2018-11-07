CBT launches $1.5 million, three year trail enhancement grant program

Columbia Basin Trust supports physical well-being through new granting program

(Columbia Basin) – Whether biking to work, hiking peaks or walking pets, Columbia Basin residents prize the trails in our communities and surrounding areas. To improve these paths and support healthy outdoor lifestyles, Columbia Basin Trust is launching its new three-year, $1.5-million Trail Enhancement Grants.

“Basin residents rely on trails for recreation, exercise and everyday life, and this program will help make sure these networks are in great shape so present and future generations can enjoy them,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “Supporting healthy active lifestyles for Basin residents is a priority for us.”

The grants will help fund projects that rehabilitate current trails—perhaps because they were damaged in a storm or have aging infrastructure like bridges—or build new trails. Funding may be provided to make trails more accessible, and user-friendly, to a wider variety of users, incorporate Indigenous cultural or heritage values, reduce environmental impacts or connect existing trails. Funding may also go toward amenities like signs and benches.

The deadline to apply for the first intake, offering a total of $500,000, is December 18, 2018. The Trust will fund a maximum of $25,000 per project. Learn more about the program and apply at ourtrust.org/trailgrants.

This program is one of the ways the Trust is addressing its strategic priority to support recreation and physical activity in the region. It’s also part of its broader, $3-million, three-year commitment to support recreational sites and trails in particular. In addition, the Trust’s Recreation Infrastructure Grants provided $9.4 million to 153 projects over three years. The Trust also launched Basin PLAYS, which supports youth sports and physical activity in communities and schools. Learn more at ourtrust.org/recreation.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees
Next story
Bystanders save woman who fell off B.C. dock

Just Posted

CBT launches $1.5 million, three year trail enhancement grant program

Columbia Basin Trust supports physical well-being through new granting program

Cam Russell returns to the Dynamiters

After a stint in Junior A, Russell returns to help with title defence

Entertainment; seasonal and otherwise

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

New Kimberley Council sworn in

Kimberley’s Mayor and Council were officially sworn in for a four year… Continue reading

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Most Read