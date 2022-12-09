CBT provides over $1 million to 16 outdoor activity spaces in the Kootenays

New disc golf course to be constructed at Cranbrook’s Moir Park

Activity spaces around the Kootenays are getting a boost from Columbia Basin Trust, who have announced the disbursement of over $1 million to a total of 16 projects.

“A healthy person is the foundation for a healthy community, which in turn contributes to a healthy region,” said Justine Cohen, manager, Delivery of Benefits with CBT. “Creating and improving outdoor recreational assets for all ages, all abilities and a range of interests broadly improves well-being, which is a priority of people in the Columbia Basin.”

Some major highlights of the funding include $100,000 to construct a covered area over Fernie’s new skate park to allow for extended-season use $66,000 to the Golden Cycling Club to create an adaptive mountain bike park and $83,000 to build two pickleball courts in the Fairmont Lions Wilder Park.

CBT has also allotted $11,400 to the Cranbrook Disc Golf Club to construct a new intermediate-level nine-hole disc golf course in Moir Park, a project the Club has been in discussions with the City of Cranbrook with for two years.

“Columbia Basin Trust has been very supportive of disc golf in Cranbrook,” said Steve Reedyk, president of the Cranbrook Disc Golf Club. “They supported the addition of 9 more holes at our very successful beginner level Disc Golf course at Idlewild, and helped with the installation of a washroom at the College Course.

“Receiving this grant is truly awesome, social distancing protocols created a huge amount of growth in the sport, and this course will bridge the gap between beginner and technical courses.”

The full list of recipients can be found here.



