CBT seeks public input on draft management plan

The Columbia Basin Trust has completed the draft version of their management plan, which will guide the Trust’s activities through the next 10 years.

The next step before finalizing the plan is to get feedback from Basin residents. They will be accepting feedback until September 20, 2023.

Included in the draft plan are focus areas, such as the need to ensure prudent management of the Trust’s assets and investments so it can continue to be self-sufficient; continue community engagement to build an understanding of the Treaty and its impacts; directly engaging with communities and young people; continue valued relationships with Indigenous peoples; work with communities on affordable housing stock; support a range of art, culture and heritage opportunities; promoting a healthy natural environment; and focus on climate adaptation and resilience.

The draft plan was developed from feedback which the Trust receives continuously from Basin residents, as well as the recent community engagement sessions, Our Trust, Our Future.

“It has been incredible to have residents come together as one region to celebrate the Basin, and to reconnect both with the Trust and with their friends and neighbours,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were able to come together in a way that was not possible for much of the past few years, and I am grateful to residents for taking the time to share their hopes for the future of this Basin. We now invite residents to review our draft Plan and share any thoughts before we move to finalizing the Plan later this year.”

While this particular management plan is a longer term than previous ones, it was written to be flexible enough to respond to changing needs in the Basin over time.

To read the draft Plan and provide input, visit ourtrust.org/draftcbmp by September 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. MT and fill in the Trust’s survey. You can also call 1.800.505.8998 or email future@ourtrust.org to request a hard copy and share your feedback.

Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust's draft Plan, which will guide its activities into the future.
