Celebrate Kimberley’s small businesses

October 15 to 21 is Small Business Week in Canada and Katherine Peterson from the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce asks all residents to take a minute to appreciate small business in the community.

“Small business is a huge part of the Kimberley economy,” she said. “Not just store fronts, but home and mobile businesses.”

Small business has been growing in Kimberley, Peterson says. She recalls visiting the city before she moved here and seeing empty store fronts in the Platzl.

“To see it today is just amazing,” she said. “So many new businesses. It’s super positive.”

Staffing continues to be an issue with many small businesses. The labour pool is small and it’s difficult to recruit. Even large businesses, like the Kimberley Alpine Resort, struggle to find enough staff. It all ties back to staff having a place to live, Peterson says, noting that the new apartment starts are a huge step in the right direction.

There are a number of things people can do to support small business in Kimberley.

“Obviously, shop local,” she said. “Shop, eat and stay local. Look at home first.”

But there are other ways to help as well. Posting a positive review online can really help a business.

“Follow them on social media, that gives them a boost, sign up for their newsletters, join the Chamber, of course. One of the greatest things you can do is to thank a business owner when you’ve had a good experience with them.”

During Small Business Week, the Chamber is hosting a business networking session on Tuesday at Charcoal. They are also asking residents to give a shout out to businesses on Facebook and tag the Chamber. The business with the most shout outs will receive a $500 gift certificate to help with promotion of their business. Funk House Craft Lab is doing a small business session with kids. And the BC Chamber has a number of online education sessions.

“What it all boils down to is to think about how important small business is to Kimberley,” Peterson said. “Anything we can do to support it, we should do. Business owners are volunteers at many Kimberley organizations, they donate so much to the community. This is how we support them, they do wonderful things in return.”