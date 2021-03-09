Centennial Hall is Kimberley’s COVID-19 Immunization Site

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be opening on March 15th at Centennial Hall in Kimberley. The clinic will be open five days per week as listed on the Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine information website. Interior Health has secured the site for the next seven months. Centennial Hall is located at 100 4th Avenue.

Vaccinations will be conducted by appointment only. Interior Health is starting with three groups – as of March 8th, seniors aged 90+, Aboriginal people aged 65+ and Elders are able to call Interior Health to book their vaccination appointment. On March 15th, those 85+ can make an appointment, followed by those 80+ on March 22nd.

To register, please call 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST, seven days a week. Please do not call until you are eligible to do so.

Further information on making appointments can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca.

