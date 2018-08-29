Centre 64 roof needs extensive repairs

The Kimberley Arts Council will not be receiving matching grant funds from the City of Kimberley for a new roof at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Arts Council requested a $75,000 contribution to a Columbia Basin Trust grant opportunity to replace the roof, seating, and complete other renovations at Centre 64.

Senior Manager of Operations Chris Mummery explained at a Council meeting on Monday that after completing a review of the application, it was clear that additional work needs to be done outside of the Arts Council’s proposal.

He adds that a report was done in June by McElhanney Consulting Services that indicates the condition of the roof structure is not meeting building code requirements.

“Kimberley Arts Council has proposed a scope of work that does not include work to the roof truss system or insulating of the low slope roof area that will be essential prior to having a new roof installed,” said Mummery. “There are leaks that need to be addressed as well as insulation issues.”

The next step will be for the City to hire a structural engineer to perform an assessment and design to repair/rebuild the existing roof truss system to bring it up to today’s code and snow load rating. Engineering will also need to include the insulating of the low slope roof to reduce ice buildup. This is estimated to cost between $10,000 and $20,000.

Following that will be a request for quotation to determine the actual costs to perform the repairs. The quote will also need to include the re-roofing of the entire building and work required to repair any damage done due to leakage.

Mummery says that the assessment and design work will begin right away, and that the City will have to find a place in the 2019 budget for the work to be done, however the cost of the quote and the construction have yet to be determined.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says that it is worthwhile to continue to invest into the historic City-owned building.

Mayor Don McCormick agreed, saying that the building is solid and worthy of investment.

“The Arts Council was trying to save us [the City] money by applying for this grant. It is our building and we need to find the funds to do the repairs and get it into our budget cycle,” said the Mayor.

The Arts Council will still be able to move forward with applications for future grant funds, as well as continue to raise money through the Take a Seat and other campaigns for the replacement of the seats and other, less onerous renovations.