Certified ‘Circles of Rhythm’ master facilitator Patrick Carrick tours Kootenays

Patrick Carrick, of Rhythm By Nature, is a percussionist based out of Invermere who has been running interactive drumming workshops throughout the region for the past six years.

His upcoming Community Drumming Tour has stops in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie and Invermere and aims to bring a “fully interactive and immersive drumming experience.”

Originally from Australia, Carrick’s passion for percussion began as a teenager and has taken him to locations all around the world. He ultimately settled in the Rockies and laid the groundwork for Circles of Rhythm in 2017, originally named Columbia Valley Drumming.

“I’ve played in many different groups and ensembles throughout my life,” Carrick told the Bulletin. “However, it was only when I moved to Canada and trained to become a drum circle facilitator that my mind and heart really opened up to the powerful potential of one internal rhythm and the transformation that can happen when you drum in a community setting.”

Over the past six years Carrick has delved deeper into the healing potential of rhythm, including accredited training like Rhythm2Recovery. He is also an accredited “Circles of Rhythm” Master Drum Circle Facilitator and Trainer, and according to his website, he uses this training to facilitate healing, connection and joy with his workshops, drum circles and events.

Carrick said Rhythm By Nature follows the “Integrative Community Drum Circle” (ICDC) methodology, which has a large focus on inclusivity.

“This means that our drumming is not based on any ethnospecific traditions, cultures or rhythms. This practice is not serious, but very sincere,” he said. “The ICDC has a multicultural approach so that the experience is available to everyone. It’s not about right or wrong. It’s about celebrating diversity, creativity, and playfulness.”

Rhythm By Nature’s tour is supported by a grant from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance. Some of the values to be garnered from the events, as stated on his website, include:

Group drumming releases stress and negative emotions

You’re pulled into the present moment

It induces deep relaxation

It provides a sense of empowerment

It can reduce chronic pain & boost the immune system

Your body and mind align with the natural world

You’re offered a non-verbal communicative tool

It allows for personal transformation

Oh, and it’s a whole lot of fun!

“The feedback I receive is very rewarding and a driving force to pursuing what I do,” Carrick said. “From heartfelt comments like, ‘I feel so much more grounded’ and ‘I came into the session feeling tense and now the stress has disappeared’, to humorous feedback like, ‘I think I’m going to fire my therapist’ and ‘What just happened in there!?’ are comments I remember well.

“Sadly, the feelings one receives from a drum circle are very hard to explain unless you have been to a session yourself.”

The Community Drumming Tour will be at Centre 64 in Kimberley on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Cranbrook Community Theatre from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and at The Art Station in Fernie on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

He also has multiple dates at the Pynelogs Cultural Center in Invermere.

Tickets are $25 each and are available at tickettailor.com/events/rhythmbynature. Discounts are available when purchasing three or more tickets at a time.

Carrick said the purpose of the tour is to demonstrate the potential of what he offers in the Columbia Valley, including his sessions with schools and youth programs, team building and wellness events, and music festivals.

“I hope that the local success I have received will broaden throughout the region and beyond,” Carrick said. “One drum circle at a time.”



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter