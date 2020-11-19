Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) speaks in Toronto on Thursday, September 11 2014. he Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) speaks in Toronto on Thursday, September 11 2014. he Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

CFIB calls for freeze on Canada Pension Plan premiums set to rise on Jan. 1

CFIB says employees could see their take-home pay fall when their CPP premiums go up

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has asked the federal government to hold Canada Pension Plan premiums at current levels next year when they’re scheduled to rise.

The national lobby group for small and mid-sized businesses says that higher CPP rates will be a financial burden to both employers and employees as they struggle with the pandemic.

The CFIB estimates that one-third of small businesses are currently losing money during the pandemic and higher payroll taxes will limit their ability to hire and pay employees.

CFIB says employees could see their take-home pay fall when their CPP premiums go up.

The CFIB has long opposed a federal and provincial agreement to gradually raise CPP premiums over several years to improve retirement benefits for employees over the long term.

CFIB President Dan Kelly says higher mandatory expenses like pension premiums are hard for small businesses any year and will be even harder in 2021 because of COVID-19.

“Let’s not forget that the premium hike hits employees too, ensuring that every working Canadian will see a drop in their take-home income unless their employer is able to give them a larger raise on Jan. 1,” Kelly said in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely
Next story
Meng’s lawyer asks if border officer was gathering evidence for the FBI

Just Posted

Planting whitebark pine seedlings. Photo courtesy of Randy Moody.
Kimberley’s Randy Moody on the challenges and triumphs of the endangered whitebark pine

Kimberley’s Randy Moody, president of the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said "It deeply saddens me I won't be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come."
CO has leads in investigation of poached mule deer

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed

Graham Johnson photo.
Pre-ski season preparations underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Snowmaking commences, staff busy over summer and fall cleaning up glades and runs

The annual Santa Claus parade will not be taking place this year in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy of Donna Nakahara.
Cranbrook Santa Claus parade cancelled

Kimberley’s Light Up visit with Santa has already been cancelled

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Most Read