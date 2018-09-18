Chamber hosting tech information session with Karilyn Kempton

Kempton is the Tech Strategy Coordinator for the City of Revelstoke

Karilyn Kempton is the Tech Strategy Coordinator for the City of Revelstoke. (Twitter file).

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gathering aimed at growing tech sector initiatives.

Karilyn Kempton will be hosting an open discussion with anyone who is working in various tech disciplines and is interested in joining. Kempton is the Tech Strategy Coordinator for the City of Revelstoke, where she’s spent the last year and a half focused on community building within the local tech sector. She supports local tech companies and helps non-tech companies adopt new technologies, fostering tech opportunities for youth and seeking out new tech opportunities for Revelstoke.

Kempton is also the chair of Community Futures in Revelstoke. She’s lived there for ten years with her husband Simon and their baby Rowan.

“This is an opportunity for out tech sector and businesses to find ideas about growing technical initiatives, as well as find out what skill sets are available in Kimberley and Cranbrook,” said Mike Guarnery, Manager of the Kimberley Chamber.

The tech sector gathering will be held at the Green Door in the Platzl on Sept. 24 at 6:3-p.m.. For more information or to R.S.V.P contact info@kimberleychamber.com.

