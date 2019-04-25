The Chamber office on Wallinger.

Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is May 7, 2019.

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Hotel Kimberley.

Current members and those interested in joining are invited to the AGM, which will be followed by special presentations from City representatives.

Shaun Goodeve, Kimberley’s Manager of Economic Development, will be giving an update on the local business environment and current economic development initiatives, while Jesse Ferguson from Tourism Kimberley will give an update on the tourism economy.

READ MORE: Kimberley Chamber responds to BC Budget

The Chamber explained in a press release that as they continue to grow and strengthen their network, they are also looking for people to join their Board of Directors for the 2019/20 season.

“If you or someone you know is a dedicated Chamber member that possesses strong leadership skills and has a keen interest in the growth and success of our local Chamber, you can submit your nomination or application by email to info@kimberleychamber.com,” reads the release. The deadline for submissions is May 7, 2019 at 5 p.m..

The Board of Directors will be sworn in at the AGM on May 14.

The Board of Directors will be elected for a two-year term beginning in May 2019 and will commit to attending monthly board meetings, serve on committees of the board and contribute to advance the Chamber and strategic plan of the organization, among other responsibilities.

For more information visit the Chamber of Commerce at their location (253 Wallinger Avenue) or call them at 250-427-3666.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued
Next story
Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Just Posted

Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is May 7, 2019.

Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable… Continue reading

Province announces $2.5-million boost to increase tourism in B.C.’s resort towns

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Residents say crosswalk is unsafe

Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read