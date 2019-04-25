Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Hotel Kimberley.

Current members and those interested in joining are invited to the AGM, which will be followed by special presentations from City representatives.

Shaun Goodeve, Kimberley’s Manager of Economic Development, will be giving an update on the local business environment and current economic development initiatives, while Jesse Ferguson from Tourism Kimberley will give an update on the tourism economy.

The Chamber explained in a press release that as they continue to grow and strengthen their network, they are also looking for people to join their Board of Directors for the 2019/20 season.

“If you or someone you know is a dedicated Chamber member that possesses strong leadership skills and has a keen interest in the growth and success of our local Chamber, you can submit your nomination or application by email to info@kimberleychamber.com,” reads the release. The deadline for submissions is May 7, 2019 at 5 p.m..

The Board of Directors will be sworn in at the AGM on May 14.

The Board of Directors will be elected for a two-year term beginning in May 2019 and will commit to attending monthly board meetings, serve on committees of the board and contribute to advance the Chamber and strategic plan of the organization, among other responsibilities.

For more information visit the Chamber of Commerce at their location (253 Wallinger Avenue) or call them at 250-427-3666.



