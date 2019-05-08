Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

A tractor-trailer lost its load on the Sea to Sky Highway on Monday, May 6, 2019, spilling thousands of nails onto the road. (West Vancouver Police)

The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing possible charges after an unsecured load of nails spilled on the Sea to Sky Highway.

The vehicle was travelling on Highway 99, just north of Horseshoe Bay, with two trailers carrying several pallets of nails and construction material when it lost its load around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to West Vancouver police, sending thousands of nails flooding into the road.

Four other vehicles were affected, including the two trailers, which suffered multiple flat tires.

The next morning, after cleanup crews did their best, police were warning drivers to take caution because there still might have been debris in the area.

After a vehicle inspection, officers were considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for alleged deficiencies and infractions.



