Child care forum taking place in Kimberley next week

Have your say on child care in Kimberley at the City’s forum on October 16, 2019

The City of Kimberley and Be The Change Group are co-hosting a community forum on child care needs on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Hall. (File photo)

At the beginning of October, the City of Kimberley announced that they are asking residents to participate in a child care needs assessment through surveys, a community forum and focus groups.

The City recently put out a press release to announce the date for the first forum, which takes place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centennial Hall.

The community is asked to attend the forum and voice their concerns and successes about child care in Kimberley, which will help shape the City’s Child Care Action Plan.

The assessment is being completed in partnership with Be The Change Group, who will also be hosting separate community round table discussions with interested families and child care providers who wish to be part of a more in-depth conversation about the current state of child care in Kimberley.

Information on the round table discussions can be found on the City’s website.

Surveys are also still available to fill out, and will be until October 21, 2019, available also at kimberley.ca.

Information gathered from the needs assessment will be used to create Kimberley’s Child Care Action Plan report. The report will support the City of Kimberley in setting a clear path to address child care needs and planning activities.

Questions, comments and concerns can be directed to Jelena Pavlovic, Researcher and Project Manager at Be The Change Group, jelena@bethechangegroup.com.

