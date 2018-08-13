Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.

A 6-year-old is dead following a boating incident on Kalamalka Lake, Monday evening.

According to Vernon RCMP a family from North Vancouver had been boating on the late, about 6 p.m., and was returning to the dock, when the driver durned the boat and the child fell over board.

Cpl. Tania Finn says the child was struck by part of the boat.

The child was rushed to the pier and met by emergency response crews but despite all efforts the victim died.

Police are assisting the BC Coroner Service and the family is receiving support from Vernon North Okanagan Victim Services.

ORIGINAL:

There are reports of an apparent drowning at Kalmalka Lake south of Vernon Monday night.

Police were on scene on a dock on the eastern edge of the beach at 7 p.m. It appeared there was a body under a tarp on the dock, with two people kneeling beside it.

Beachgoers kept a respectful distance from the scene on the dock as police kept a tight guard on those who got too close.

Those further west down the beach appeared unaware that anything was amiss at the east end.

We are working to confirm the details and we will update the story when we know more.

