Children in Interior Health are eligible for vaccines

Children living in the Interior Health region are able to register for their COVID-19 vaccine this week.
“We’re launching the next phase of our immunization campaign by now offering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer.
Parents and guardians can register their children online or by calling 1‑833‑838‑2323. Children age five to 11 are eligible for vaccine registration on or after their fifth birthday, starting this week.
“I recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible” said pediatrician Dr. Shannon Wires. “The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine has gone through a rigorous review and approval process”
For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children visit interiorhealth.ca.
