Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

A group representing Canadians being detained in Syria is urging the federal government to work for the release of several Canadian infants and children under the age of six held there.

Global News has reported that at least 13 Canadians — three alleged terrorists, their wives and children — are currently being detained in Syria.

The group includes Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media. His father John joined two organizations on Parliament Hill today calling for the release of the Canadians.

READ MORE: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

In a letter to Canadian MPs, John Letts has said his son is a “naive young person who went to Syria hoping to help create a peaceful, utopian Muslim state” and who wound up trapped when Islamic terrorists took control of exit points.

Bain said all those imprisoned in Syria should be vetted by Canadian authorities and it is possible some may face charges for their activities abroad.

Bain said all those imprisoned in Syria should be vetted by Canadian authorities and it is possible some may face charges for their activities abroad.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

