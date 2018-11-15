Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Health Canada is recalling several children’s stawberry-flavoured pain-relief syrups due to defective child-resistant safety caps on the bottles.

In a recall alert issued Wednesday, Health Canada said that the products are used for pain and fever relief.

The specific products being recalled include:

  • Biomedic Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-A)
  • Laboratoires Trianon Inc. Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-E)
  • Option+ Acetaminophen (160 mg/5 mL) children’s syrup, strawberry flavour (lot B0504-C)

Health Canada said people should return the medicine to where it was purchased for a refund.

A defective cap could allow a child to accidentally ingest the product, which would pose a significant health concern, the recall reads.

Accidental ingestion can result in acetaminophen overdose and serious health consequences, including liver damage in extreme cases. Early signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, lethargy and sweating. Liver damage may result in liver failure or death. Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage and may not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours.

If it’s believed a child may have taken too much acetaminophen, Health Canada is urging people to call poison control.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kimberley SunMine third quarter report
Next story
Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

Just Posted

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook releases annual community report

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has released their annual community report and local Community Coordinator… Continue reading

Kimberley SunMine third quarter report

Third quarter was just below projected numbers; City CAO

Green Bay Committee terminates Reach-Out Kootenay Ice ticket campaign

The Green Bay Committee has announced that they shutting up shop, effective… Continue reading

Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get… Continue reading

Selkirk Music Program attends Vic Lewis Band Festival

66 students from the Selkirk Music Program traveled to Canmore Alberta from… Continue reading

Education, training a big part of trade fair

Exhibitors are seeing a lot of interest in education, training or skills upgrading at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Vandals destroy excavator at Wasa Transfer Station

An act of vandalism has the Regional District of East Kootenay looking… Continue reading

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

Most Read