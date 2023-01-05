Christmas tree pick up in Kimberley during week of January 16 to 20

You can also take your tree to the transfer station

City of Kimberley crews will make one pass through each neighbourhood during the week of January 16 to 20, 2023 to pick up Christmas trees. (Courtesy Photo / City and Borough of Juneau)

Tis now the season to take your Christmas tree down.

The City of Kimberley advises that the designated area for Christmas trees is the RDEK Transfer Station on Jim Ogilvie Way. If you have a way to take your tree there, you are encouraged to do so.

If you can’t, city crews will make one pass through each neighbourhood during the week of January 16 to 20, 2023. This is weather dependent.

Please leave your tree at your regular garbage collection spot, and make sure it doesn’t conflict with snow removal.

However, before you get rid of your tree Wildsight has a tip for making a home cleaning spray out of pine needles.

Don’t get rid of your Christmas tree just yet

Is your Christmas tree still up? Not to fret, ours is too! Before you dispose of your tree (you can take it to the Kimberley or Cranbrook Transfer Station for free recycling), try making some homemade cleaning spray.

Ingredients:

2-3 handfuls pine needles

1 ½ cups white distilled vinegar

1 ¼ cups water

¼ cup rubbing alcohol

1 Large glass jar or other airtight container

1 coffee filter or other fine filter

1 16oz spray bottle

Instructions:

Remove the needles from the woody branches.

Pack the needles tightly into the glass jar or airtight container.

Pour vinegar over needless and seal the container.

Set next to a sunny window for 7 days.

Strain the vinegar through a coffee filter or other fine filter to remove all of the plant material.

Fill a 16oz. spray bottle half full with the pine/vinegar mixture.

Add the rubbing alcohol.

Fill the remainder of the bottle with water.

Enjoy your eco-friendly, homemade cleaner made by reusing your tree!



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

