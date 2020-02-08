Church Avenue affordable housing project in Kimberley officially open

The affordable housing complex on Church Avenue is officially full, and is now called the Pioneer Lodges. (Kimberley Seniors Project Society file)

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society, BC Housing, the Government of Canada and Columbia Basin Trust are pleased to announce the official grand opening of the Pioneer Lodges affordable homes on Church Avenue in Kimberley.

According to a press release from Columbia Basin Trust, the new Pioneer Lodge was completed in November 2019 and includes six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. Families started moving into their new homes in December.

“It’s exciting to see 12 families be able to access these new homes, which are a vital addition to the range of housing options in Kimberley,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust. “Congratulations to all who partnered on this project, including the governments of Canada and B.C. and the Kimberley Seniors Project Society. Together, we’re improving the quality of life in the Columbia Basin.”

The Province and the Trust provided $657,000 through the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing program with the Trust providing an additional $250,000 for the project.

“No one should have to leave their community because they can’t find an affordable place to call home,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, Minister of Children and Family Development and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust. “This housing project will provide new opportunities, security and peace of mind for families in Kimberley. We are proud to be working in partnership to build thousands of homes like these for people throughout the province.”

The Kimberley Seniors Project Society owns and operates the housing complex. They received many applications from families and were able to easily fill each spot.

“Kimberley Seniors Project Society has been in this for the long haul,” said Rick Rausch, President, Kimberley Seniors Project Society. “There has been a longstanding need in Kimberley for affordable housing for low-income families. The completion of this project is a good start towards meeting this need.”



