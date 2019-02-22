FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, snow falls over St Peter’s Church in Bristol, south west England. The Church of England’s governing Synod on Friday Feb. 22, 2019, lifted a 400-year-old rule requiring all churches to hold services every Sunday, acknowledging the reality of shrinking congregations and overworked priests. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

Church of England ends 400-year-old rule for mandatory Sunday service

The change was approved Thursday at a meeting of the church’s governing Synod

The Church of England has acknowledged the reality of shrinking congregations and overworked priests and lifted a 400-year-old rule requiring that all churches hold services every Sunday.

Canon law dating from 1603 required priests to hold morning and evening prayers and a communion service each Sunday in every church they oversaw.

But after decades of declining attendance, many priests are now responsible for multiple churches, especially in rural areas. Until now, they have needed permission from a bishop not to hold Sunday services in each church.

The change was approved Thursday at a meeting of the church’s governing Synod.

Bishop of Willesden Pete Broadbent, who proposed the change, said it “just changes the rules to make it easier for people to do what they’re already doing. It stops the bureaucracy.”

The Associated Press

