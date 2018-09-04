Cindy Postnikoff speaking at an event at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Kimberley. Bulletin file.

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames to receive Sovereigns’s Medal for Volunteers

Medal will be given in an awards ceremony this Thursday at Government House

Forty British Columbians will receive the Sovereigns’s Medal for Volunteers, and one of them is Kimberley’s Cindy Postnikoff.

On behalf of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, will present the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers to 40 recipients from British Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at a ceremony at Government House.

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.

As an official Canadian honour, the Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc. The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

Postnikoff founded the Veterans’ camaraderie group Military Ames, which has been instrumental in developing the new Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Kimberley and assisting veterans sturggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She also is the East Kootenay representative for Quilts of Valour, which provides hand made quilts to veterans as a thanks for their service. Postnikoff has devoted countless hours to veterans and work on the park in the past few years.

