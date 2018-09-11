Cindy Postnikoff receives her medal

Cindy Postnikoff received her Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from Lt. Gov. Janet Austin last week in Victoria, and says the ceremony was very impressive.

“It was very, very nice,” she said. “I was a little apprehensive because I don’t like to be singled out. But then I realized that some of the people who were there were receiving medals for 50 years of volunteering and I was quite honoured. The Lt. Governor expressed her gratitude personally and was very gracious.”

Postnikoff says that when she was contacted by the Governor General’s office she was told that to qualify you had to be doing exceptional volunteer work for at least ten years.

“Military Ames has only been around for four years, but they told me that the work I was doing for veterans was so important they were going ahead with it.”