Cindy Postnikoff with Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Cindy Postnikoff receives her medal

Sovereign’s medal for volunteers awarded to Postnikoff

Cindy Postnikoff received her Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from Lt. Gov. Janet Austin last week in Victoria, and says the ceremony was very impressive.

“It was very, very nice,” she said. “I was a little apprehensive because I don’t like to be singled out. But then I realized that some of the people who were there were receiving medals for 50 years of volunteering and I was quite honoured. The Lt. Governor expressed her gratitude personally and was very gracious.”

Postnikoff says that when she was contacted by the Governor General’s office she was told that to qualify you had to be doing exceptional volunteer work for at least ten years.

“Military Ames has only been around for four years, but they told me that the work I was doing for veterans was so important they were going ahead with it.”

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family
Next story
US marks 9-11

Just Posted

Cindy Postnikoff receives her medal

Sovereign’s medal for volunteers awarded to Postnikoff

55+ B.C. Games underway today

Games Village and Participant Accreditation currently taking place at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Kimberley Fire Department invites you to 2018 Open House

Thursday, September 13, 6 p.m.

Know it All entertainment listings

Dean Brody - Second Show Added Key City Theatre just announced their… Continue reading

Albert Hoglund running for mayor of Kimberley

Rumours have been circulating in recent weeks that long-time Kimberley City Councillor… Continue reading

Dynamiters begin season in a winning way

The Kimberley Dynamiters opened their 2018-19 KIJHL regular season this past weekend.

Movie inspired by Cranbrook lawyer to screen in October

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read