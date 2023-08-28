City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.

You may have noticed a new green bin outside your residence recently. That’s because, beginning the week of Tuesday, Sept. 5, the City of Kimberley is launching its curbside organics waste collection program.

Many residents in Kimberley had some questions about the implementation of this new service, and engagekimberley.ca has many of those addressed in a FAQ section.

Included in the bin is information about how to use the bin, what can go it in and what can’t, and what your collection schedule is. A collection schedule will also be mailed out with the next quarterley utility bills.

A full list of what you can and can not put in the bin can also be found here: engagekimberley.ca/curbside-organics-collection

The City noted that collection schedules are changing for residents. Garbage will now be collected bi-weekly, with the idea being homes will have less waste to put into them due to the new green carts. Compost will be collected weekly until November, bi-weekly from November through March and then weekly again starting April 2024.

Carts must be put out no later than 7 a.m. on collection day, but not before 5 a.m.

Several questions were regarding what sorts of bags can be used in the green bins. No plastic liners, including compostable or biodegradable ones, are allowed.

Paper bags, however, are accepted, which is a good way to keep the cart as clean as possible, which is another big concern for residents about this program. The City suggests layering food and yard waste to reduce animal-attracting odours, freezing smelly compost until collection day, and using a spray bottle with a bleach solution to deodorize the lid and exterior of the cart.

You can also line the kitchen bin with newspaper to absorb liquids and help with cleaning, as well as lining the curbside cart with cardboard or newspaper.

Bear-resistant carts will be available for $239 on a case-by-case basis to residents who have no other acceptable means of garbage or organics storage. To request one, contact: 250-427-9660 or operations@kimberley.ca.

The city also suggests storing the cart in a shed or garage if possible. One resident asked:

“Why is the City penalizing those who can’t afford a home with a 2-car garage or other secure facilities the cost for a bear proof container?”

The City responded that they acknowledge storing bins will be a challenge for some residents, but added that what’s now going into organics cart is the same as what previously went into the garbage cart.

A few people also asked about whether condominiums or other multi-unit residential homes will get this service. The City responded that for now the program will only service residences that currently receive curbside garbage and recycling, but added they will “investigate options for multi-family residences … in the future.”

The organic waste will be brought to a central processing facility run by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK). The program was made possible through a partnership with the RDEK, who received a grant to construct the new processing facility.

There will also not be a drop-off location, for example at the Kimberley Transfer Station, at this time for people who do not get curbside pickup.

There is currently no opt-out of the curbside organics waste program, it is mandatory for all homes currently receiving curbside garbage and recycling collection.



