City applying for grant for sidewalk along-side Marysville Elementary

The City of Kimberley will be applying for a grant from B.C.’s Active Transportation Infrastructure program to compete a sidewalk and curbs alongside Marysville School. This will improve safety and accessibility for users and connect to the highway crossing.

The total cost of the project is $448,466 with $313,926 covered by the grant.

Coun. Darryl Oakley pointed out that the cost was $1800 per metre, which amazed him. He asked if there were any plans if the grant was not accepted.

City project manager Shane Castle said that there were other options but he felt the chances of getting the grant were fairly good. The city had just finished a very similar project funded by the same grant near Lindsay Park School, he said.



