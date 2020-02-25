City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants

At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, Council was asked for authorization to process payment of the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants — funds resulting from the hosting and co-hosting of the BC Winter Games in 1980 and 2008.

Each year, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) puts out a call to organizations that support amateur sports in the Kimberley area in one way or another to apply for grants to help support their endeavours.

As the KDCF is a registered charity in order for them to distribute funds to local organizations, they need to be registered charities as well. Because the groups that have applied for the grants are not, the City, which as a Canadian Municipality is recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as a charitable organization, is required to distribute the funds.

The KDCF sends out an annual letter to council with suggested distribution amounts to the applicants, and then those recommendations comes before council for approval.

Council authorized staff to process and distribute the payment of the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Fund Grants as suggested by the KDCF.

This year, total amount of the legacy funds, presented to the City along with the letter from the KDCF, totalled $9,251.63. That amount is now in the City’s account and the motion to distribute the funds as suggested by the KDCF was approved.

The funds will be distributed as follows: $1,500 to the Kimberley Alpine Team, $1,650 to the Wasa Lions Club, $1,241.63 to the Kimberley Nordic Racers, $500 to the Kimberley Freewheelers Cycling Club, $1,500 to the Kimberley Skating Club, $1,500 to the Kootenay East Soccer Association (KEYSA), $360 to the St. Mary’s Valley Rural Association, $500 to the Kimberley Sea Horse Swim Club and $500 to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club.

The processing of the Winter Games Legacy Grants for 2020 will have no financial impact on the City.



