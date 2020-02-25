City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants

At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, Council was asked for authorization to process payment of the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants — funds resulting from the hosting and co-hosting of the BC Winter Games in 1980 and 2008.

Each year, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) puts out a call to organizations that support amateur sports in the Kimberley area in one way or another to apply for grants to help support their endeavours.

As the KDCF is a registered charity in order for them to distribute funds to local organizations, they need to be registered charities as well. Because the groups that have applied for the grants are not, the City, which as a Canadian Municipality is recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as a charitable organization, is required to distribute the funds.

The KDCF sends out an annual letter to council with suggested distribution amounts to the applicants, and then those recommendations comes before council for approval.

Council authorized staff to process and distribute the payment of the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Fund Grants as suggested by the KDCF.

This year, total amount of the legacy funds, presented to the City along with the letter from the KDCF, totalled $9,251.63. That amount is now in the City’s account and the motion to distribute the funds as suggested by the KDCF was approved.

The funds will be distributed as follows: $1,500 to the Kimberley Alpine Team, $1,650 to the Wasa Lions Club, $1,241.63 to the Kimberley Nordic Racers, $500 to the Kimberley Freewheelers Cycling Club, $1,500 to the Kimberley Skating Club, $1,500 to the Kootenay East Soccer Association (KEYSA), $360 to the St. Mary’s Valley Rural Association, $500 to the Kimberley Sea Horse Swim Club and $500 to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club.

The processing of the Winter Games Legacy Grants for 2020 will have no financial impact on the City.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley Civic Centre Walking Program – A safe way to return to an active lifestyle
Next story
PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Just Posted

City approves distribution of Winter Games Legacy Grants

At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, Council was asked for authorization… Continue reading

Kimberley Civic Centre Walking Program – A safe way to return to an active lifestyle

Mark McNab has been attending the walking program almost every Friday since… Continue reading

Otters relocated after devastating fish populations at Kootenay hatchery

The otters were relocated out of the Kootenay watershed last year in an effort to save the fish.

Curling Day in Canada, and Kimberley

This past Saturday was Curling Day in Canada and clubs across the… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters are KIJHL regular season champions again

The Kimberley Dynamiters are once again regular season league champions of the… Continue reading

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Most Read