City concerned too many residents not adhering to Stage 1 water restrictions

The City of Kimberley took to Twitter on Wednesday with concerns that an increasing number of local residents haven’t been following water restrictions and are watering outside their allowable watering times.

Kimberley’s Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville explained that the City becomes aware of people not heeding these restrictions in a few ways. City staff and councillors all live in Kimberley and they see neighbours improperly watering while out around town, as does the bylaw officer.

The City does receive complaints from neighbours as well.

Sommerville added that fines are $100 for a first offence, and then $250 for second and subsequent offences.

”We like to rely on public education and voluntary compliance, and only issue fines when the first two methods don’t get through to everyone,” Sommerville said.

Residents are able to apply for three-week exemption permits allowing them to water newly seeded or sodded lawns.

Stage 1 restrictions run from June 1 to September 30 every year.

“Depending on the reservoir levels, further stages of restrictions may be required later this summer,” Sommerville explained. “If residents can comply with Stage 1 restrictions, we can defer and possibly avoid Stage 2 restrictions in this and future years.”

A reminder that Stage 1 water restrictions are as follows:

•Even-numbered addresses may only water on even-numbered days of the week and odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered days

•You may only water between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. as these are the most effective watering times to reduce water loss from evaporation

•Water your lawn deeply once or twice a week and avoid watering in hot sun for optimal growth and water retention

•All outdoor hoses should be equipped with spring-loaded shut-off nozzles for any hand use

•Hand watering of plants using a hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle or a hand-held container may be done at any time of the day.