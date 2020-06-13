The plan deals with avoiding congestion at entrances to City Hall. Bulletin file photo

City Council adopts City Hall COVID-19 Safety Plan

Kimberley City Council adopted protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 virus at all city-owned buildings at their regular meeting this week.

The plan was put together by Fire Chief Rick Prasad, who said he hoped the plan would instill confidence in the community that the City is doing the right thing.

The plan is based on what is required by WorkSafe BC and the province.

The plan is extremely detailed, having 31 actions just under the heading of General Precautions. These include staggering start and end times to decrease crowding at entry and exit points; limiting number of people to rooms, having city employees use the rear entrance at City Hall, having sanitizer/ hand washing available at entries, including sanitizer for counter staff for their own use.

Prasad says the challenge is mainly around changing the thought process to a new way of doing things.

“Every piece of operation has to be looked at, down to what do you do with a pen after a customer has used it? There is a lot of detail,” he said.

Prasad says they are trying to maintain situational awareness as phases of reopening change, but that some of the actions implemented in the plan may be here to stay.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

Just Posted

City Council adopts City Hall COVID-19 Safety Plan

Kimberley City Council adopted protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 virus at… Continue reading

Cranbrook Bucks add assistant coach to the ranks

The Cranbrook Bucks added to their hockey operations staff, hiring Adam Stuart… Continue reading

Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations benefit from Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Over $1 million in projects have been approved by CBT and RDEK

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway to open on July 1, 2020

One of Kimberley’s favourite tourist attractions will be open this summer, although… Continue reading

More suspected poisonings result in death of dogs in Kimberley

Another dog has died in Kimberley, potentially due to ingesting poison, this… Continue reading

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Most Read