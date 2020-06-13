City Council adopts City Hall COVID-19 Safety Plan

Kimberley City Council adopted protocols for dealing with the COVID-19 virus at all city-owned buildings at their regular meeting this week.

The plan was put together by Fire Chief Rick Prasad, who said he hoped the plan would instill confidence in the community that the City is doing the right thing.

The plan is based on what is required by WorkSafe BC and the province.

The plan is extremely detailed, having 31 actions just under the heading of General Precautions. These include staggering start and end times to decrease crowding at entry and exit points; limiting number of people to rooms, having city employees use the rear entrance at City Hall, having sanitizer/ hand washing available at entries, including sanitizer for counter staff for their own use.

Prasad says the challenge is mainly around changing the thought process to a new way of doing things.

“Every piece of operation has to be looked at, down to what do you do with a pen after a customer has used it? There is a lot of detail,” he said.

Prasad says they are trying to maintain situational awareness as phases of reopening change, but that some of the actions implemented in the plan may be here to stay.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government