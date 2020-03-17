City Hall closes to public amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Rodgers file photo.

City Hall closes to public amidst COVID-19 concerns

Kimberley City Hall will close its doors to the public effective immediately, the most recent in a long string of businesses and institutions announcing their strategies of social distancing and protecting employees and the public in the wake of COVID-19.

Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville said that this will affect how City Hall is able to interact with the public and that, for now, interactions will be by appointment, email, phone, or through the drop-slot on the front of the building.

He added that there is no plan for lay-offs at the City and that the permanent Aquatic Centre staff will continue to work on the annual pool shutdown and maintenance.

The next regular meeting of City Council on Monday, March 23 will be cancelled. Sommerville said the City is working towards online meetings that will be accessible to the public.

In their press release, the City stated people in need of assistance may contact 250-427-5311 or info@kimberley.ca

If you are unsure or unable to use online services, call the phone number and staff will be there to assist you.

The City added that people can find the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 at the BC Centre for Disease Control website http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ or the Ministry of Health at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/home

Finally, the press release advises everyone to pay attention to your health and how you are feeling. You can dial 811 at any time to speak with a nurse at HealthLinkBC and get advice about how you are feeling and what steps to take next.


