City Hall reopens Monday, June 1 with new safety measures in place

After carefully plotting out how and when to re-open its facilities while the province rolls out its early phases of re-opening, the City of Kimberley has decided to open the doors of City Hall on June 1, with new health and safety measures in place.

City Hall will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., exclusively for the purpose of payment of utility bills and property taxes, licence and permit fees, and transit passes.

“Our safety plan is in place and we are looking forward to having a ‘soft’ re-opening of Kimberley City Hall,” said chief administrative officer Scott Sommerville. “For the first week or two, we will have limited in-person interactions with our residents.

“Mondays and Wednesdays will be set aside for our seniors and others who require a bit more assistance. Please don’t come to see us if you are symptomatic or sneezing. We will be announcing the re-opening of public washrooms, playgrounds and other facilities soon.”

The City asks that just one person from a household goes in at a time and visitors to City Hall will be greeted by a member of the Kimberley Fire Department, who will be stationed at the main entrance daily to inform them of the new policies and procedures.

The City has installed sneeze guards and hand sanitizer stations in addition to increased signage. They ask that residents refrain from bringing small children and pets along with them.

“While it is important to open City Hall for those needing in-person help from City staff, we strongly encourage those who are able to make utility and property tax payments online through your financial institution or by telephone banking to do so,” stated the press release issued from the City on May 28.

“Other forms of paying utility and property tax bills and permit and licence fees include mailing a cheque to City Hall or placing payment in the slot box to the right of City Hall’s main entrance.”

For the time being, the planning and operations departments will hold meetings by phone or online conference as needed.

To contact the City Operations Department, call 250-427-9660 or email operations@kimberley.ca. To contact the Planning Department call 250-427-5311 or email planning@kimberley.ca or buildingofficial@kimberley.ca

You can also view the City of Kimberley department directory to reach the appropriate individual for your needs at www.kimberley.ca/contact and further information can be found by contacting City Hall at 250-427-5311 or info@kimberley.ca



