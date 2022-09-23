City hosting information session on waster water treatment plant replacement Sept. 28

In the upcoming municipal election on October 15, 2022, Kimberley voters will face a referendum on whether to approve city borrowing of up to $35,000,000 for its share of funds to replace the wastewater treatment plant.

The city has applied for federal and provincial grants for two thirds of the funding on the $95 million project.

In order to help voters make an informed decision on the referendum, the city is hosting an information session about the proposed project at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28. City staff will outline the project and answer any questions you may have.

The exact wording the referendum question is:

“Are you in favour of City Council adopting the City of Kimberley Wastewater Treatment Plant Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2703, 2022, which authorizes the City of Kimberley to borrow up to thirty five million dollars ($35,000,000) to be repaid over a period not to exceed thirty years (30) in order to finance the costs of constructing a wastewater treatment facility and associated infrastructure?”

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

