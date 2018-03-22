City is not responsible for Highway 95A repairs

City clarifies after letter suggests they are not doing repairs on highway below Halpin Street.

In response to a letter to the editor suggesting that the City of Kimberley is in any way responsible for the bank on Highway 95A below Halpin Street, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville has issued the following statement:

“The City has been advocating for repair of this section of highway embankment since July of 2017. Highways and Crown property are a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) responsibility, and as such, cannot be repaired by the City We expect that MOTI will complete the repairs, and we can safely re-open Halpin Street above the Highway to both lanes of traffic.”

“We also expect that the Mark Creek Flood Mitigation project will continue to prove to be instrumental in protecting the lives and property of Kimberley residents during the upcoming flood season, and for generations to come.”