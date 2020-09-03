City launches online portal for residents to report issues

City of Kimberley launches Lightship, an online portal to quickly report issues to operations staff. Photo from www.kimberley.ca

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the City of Kimberley announced the launch of a new online portal they are introducing that aims to help residents and visitors report any issues or concerns they see happening around Kimberley.

Dubbed “Lightship,” this public inquiry portal will allow the people of Kimberley to quickly and efficiently alert City operations staff to any and all issues they observe, through their computer or device.

As far as what sort of inquiries and issues the city anticipates, these range from things like garbage collection, frozen services, road maintenance, sidewalks and pathways, street lights and signs, trees, water distribution and more.

Users will be able to drop a pin on a map indicating the location of the issue in question, and then will be prompted to answer a few questions in order to report the issue or problem.

The City hopes this new system will allow them to monitor the progress of these issues and manage them efficiently.

“This service is available to the public 24/7 and it will help streamline the reporting process and make it easier for City crews to prioritize issues and manage requests,” said Nik Morissette, manager of Roads and Solid Waste with the City of Kimberley.

“We have been using the system internally for several months now and the efficiencies created have been tremendous. We look forward to the public being able to let us know how we can help.”

Currently Lightship is exclusively for operational issues; bylaw complaints and inquiries will not be accepted through it. Instead, call the Bylaw Officer at 250-427-6460 or email bylaw@kimberley.ca

You can access Lightship through this link: https://www.kimberley.ca/services/online, or by clicking on the ‘Online Services’ tab on the City’s website or directly at this link https://bit.ly/KimberleyLightship



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

