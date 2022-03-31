City launches public engagement platform — Engage Kimberley

The City of Kimberley is introducing a new way for residents to learn more about various projects underway.

The new program is called Engage Kimberley and it allows you to read up to date information on projects, such as the new organics waste collection planned for 2023, and also provide feedback on them if you wish.

Currently there are three projects at www.engagekimberley.ca — organics waste collection, the new waste water treatment plant and the Resort Municipality Initiative – Resort Development Strategy — as well as a further explanation on Engage Kimberley itself. Residents are encouraged to view project FAQs, pertinent documents, timelines and images as well as engage with City Hall regarding these projects. Pages will be updated regularly as projects progress.

If you register at the site you will also receive emails to update you on projects.

“We are very excited to launch Engage Kimberley,” says Pamela Walsh, Manager of Community Development and Communications. “This program will allow us to talk to residents in a meaningful way. Insight from our community will help us build projects while addressing community concerns and will ultimately drive better decisions.”

