The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial lands for $6 million.

The proposed sale — to Peak Cranbrook Properties Ltd — includes 100 acres of industrial property and all associated buildings, structures and assets with the land, which the city acquired two years ago.

Brian Fehr is listed as a director with Peak Cranbrook Properties Ltd, which was incorporated this past August and has a registered address in Canal Flats. He is the founder of Peak Renewables, a company that converts wood fibre into industrial wood pellets for use in power plants and international markets.

Fehr is also the chairman of the board for Smartlam, which manufactures Cross Laminated Timber for sustainable green buildings, according to the company website.

He has spent a lifetime in the forestry sector, building up a billion dollar group of companies through BID Group, which pursued innovative concepts such as applying artificial intelligence to manufacturing and transforming maintenance practices.

Fehr was involved in the purchase of the former Canfor facility in Canal Flats, which was transformed from a forestry saw mill into the Columbia Lake Technology Centre. The centre has partnered with PodTech — a company that manufactures specialized and highly efficient data servers — and has a number of other ongoing investment opportunities.

The former Tembec lands in Cranbrook were purchased by the city in 2018 for $3 million, after sitting empty and unused for many years. The property formerly housed a Tembec sawmill operation.

At the time of the city’s purchase, Mayor Lee Pratt touted the move a way to generate economic activity, with plans to subdivide the property and leasing out sections to interested parties in order to generate income in perpetuity.

City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

Two years ago, C&C Wood Products leased a section of property, taking over and retrofitting a former Tembec finger-joint plant that remained on site and producing wood trim and siding that created 40 local jobs.

C&C Wood Products was first incorporated in 1977, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Callidus Capital Corporation on January 31, 2019.

However, C&C Wood Products, along with Westside Logging Ltd — a wholly-owned subsidiary of C&C Wood Products — filed for bankruptcy on June 2, 2020, with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. appointed the trustee of all assets by the BC Supreme Court three days later.

Despite an attempt to restructure and pursuing strategic alternatives, efforts to create a cash-flow positive operation were unsuccessful, according to the bankruptcy filings.

The Cranbrook facility was put on care and maintenance as part of wind-down operations in January, while another facility in Quesnel was shut down in May.

The BC Supreme Court approved the sale of C&C Wood Product assets to Peak Renewables Ltd. in September.

Since the city’s purchase of the former Tembec Lands two years ago, a number of efforts have been underway to get the property ‘investment-ready’ for prospective companies and entrepreneurs.

For example, a trio of contracts were awarded last summer to undertake a site investigation that would produce a plan to address environmental issues on the land, while other contracts involved a transportation network study, as well as a geotechnical and hydrological assessment.

Those three contracts came out to approximately $529,000.

During budget deliberations last year, the city approved a plan to install deep and shallow utilities on the property budgeted at $5.25 million. However, those plans were shelved as a response to mitigating financial impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Rapid tests slow to be used as health officials unsure of reliability, best use

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook purchased 100 acres of industrial land formerly owned by Tembec in 2018. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City of Cranbrook proposing sale of former Tembec Lands for $6M

The City of Cranbrook is proposing to sell the former Tembec industrial… Continue reading

Elizabeth Shepherd and Michael Occhipinti will be the third live-streamed concert from Studio 64 this fall. Facebook photo
Live-streamed jazz concert from Quebec duo at Studio 64

The third concert in the ‘Live-streamed at Studio 64’ fall series will… Continue reading

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

Raccoons are increasing their presence in Kimberley. Wildsafe BC file
Raccoon population increasing in Kimberley

Wild turkeys on the rise as well

city
City receives unexpected $2 million from government COVID-19 restart funding

The province of British Columbia is distributing emergency safe restart funding to… Continue reading

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Salmo’s Legion says a member who attended its Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Salmo Legion says member who attended Remembrance Day ceremony has COVID-19

It’s the 10th known case in Salmo this week

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Most Read