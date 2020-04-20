Cranbrook City Hall. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

City of Cranbrook responds to first confirmed COVID-19 case in community

City encourages residents to stay calm and continue adhering to provincial guidelines

The City of Cranbrook is encouraging calmness and support in response to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community, which was announced Thursday (April 16).

“The City of Cranbrook first and foremost wishes good health and a fully recovery to those directly affected,” said the City in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, April 16, Interior Health announced that a staff member at a seniors care facility in Cranbrook (Kootenay Street Village) was diagnosed with COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

The City said that it’s important for residents to remain calm and continue to adhere to the effective and widely recognized physical distancing guidelines that the province’s health authorities have been advocating.

“We must look at this as our opportunity to strengthen our commitment to avoid group gatherings of any size, practice good personal hygiene and stay home as much as possible,” said the City. “We strongly advocate for all our residents to take these requirements seriously and continue to follow the advice from the public health agencies in the days and weeks ahead.”

The City went on to say that health officials have indicated that the virus is likely in every community in B.C., and that the behaviours of residents should reflect that assumption.

READ MORE: Why you don’t know which B.C. community has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

“If this was not our approach, or if our resolve has lessened as time and urgency waned, we should take this news as a message to strengthen our commitment.”

The City of Cranbrook, along with their Regional Emergency Management Program partners, encourage all residents to focus on factual information and avoid spreading speculation or rumours.

“The plan in this emergency has always been to flatten the curve and slow the spread. This is being done through social distancing, strong hand washing practices and regular updates from our health authorities,” said the City release. “Our plan has not changed, it has only become clearer that we must all work together if we are going to change the result.”

The City also encourages residents to visit their website, www.cranbrook.ca, for up-to-date local information as well as the Regional District of East Kootenay website, www.rdek.bc.ca.

“Our community will get through this. We need to stick together and show compassion if we are to do that well,” said the City. “Each of us is ‘front line’ in this fight and we must to everything we can to protect ourselves, each other and our community.”


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Just Posted

City of Cranbrook responds to first confirmed COVID-19 case in community

City encourages residents to stay calm and continue adhering to provincial guidelines

Crown land camping is still allowed but you cannot access through parks

Just before the Easter long weekend (April 8) B.C. announced the closure… Continue reading

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

Kootenay Savings Credit Union is donating $50,000 to 11 area food banks… Continue reading

City of Kimberley asks for more physical distancing on trails

City will consider recommending trail closure if there isn’t more compliance

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during pandemic

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

RCMP officer among 17 confirmed dead in Nova Scotia killing spree

Suspect was killed after being intercepted by officers, police say

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

Most Read