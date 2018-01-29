The City of Fernie regained access to Fernie Memorial Arena on January 26. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

For the first time since October, City of Fernie employees are able to step foot inside Fernie Memorial Arena.

Ever since the tragedy, Fernie Memorial Arena has been under the control of the RCMP, Worksafe BC and Techincal Safety BC, as they conducted their investigation into the ammonia leak that took three lives on October 17, 2017.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no timeline has been given as to when it is set to conclude.

On January 26, the City of Fernie regained access to the arena. This allows the City to begin to planning the future of the recreational centre. City of Fernie CAO Norm McInnis explained that they will not be able to effectively plan their next steps until their insurance adjusters have had a chance to assess the damage to the arena.

“Having an arena operational in time for next winter remains our goal, and regaining access to the Arena is the first step in making that a reality,” said McInnis.

While the City’s assessment of the facility has not yet begun, administration and Council have determined that the arena will not re-open without a new refrigeration plant. They are currently researching replacement options, and available funding.

The City’s assessment of the building is expected to take place over the coming weeks. Both Fernie Memorial Arena and the Fernie Curling Club will remain closed to the public.

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos
McCormick to give State of the City address on Wednesday

Interior Health issues overdose alert for region

IH is urging residents who are using or considering using drugs to reconsider in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths

McCormick to give State of the City address on Wednesday

Mayor Don McCormick will be delivering a State of the City address… Continue reading

BC Liberals choose leader this weekend.

MLA Clovechok predicts at least two ballots

Dynamiters add to division lead

With each game increasing in importance to the standings, the Kimberley Dynamiters… Continue reading

RCMP recover stolen goods at Marysville residence

Kimberley RCMP have recovered property associated to a recent break and enter… Continue reading

WATCH: News Recap, Kimberley

A quick recap of this week's top news stories.

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed 'Explosions' name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Woman rescued from upside-down vehicle in mudslide on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

