x

City of Kimbelrey updates Alpine Resort Zoning bylaw

City to remove maximum bedroom language; set maximum number of people in short term rentals at 12

At their regular meeting on May 9, 2022, Kimberley City Council gave first two readings to a bylaw that will allow more flexibility in maximum number of bedrooms allowed in a home or condo.

Basically the language dealing with maximum bedroom numbers will be deleted from the bylaw.

In a report to Council, manger of Planning Services Troy Pollock noted that with the recent approval of the Short-term Rental Bylaw, the City has received many applications for short-term rentals in the alpine resort area. Several of these applications have included proposals that include more bedrooms than otherwise allowable by zoning. In most instances, the additional bedrooms have been created by re-allocating existing space without major structural renovations.

The new short term rental bylaw has set a maximum for short-term rentals at no more than 12 people, which allows a bit of flexibility as to what the sleeping arrangements are.

Mayor Don McCormick said that taking the maximum bedroom language out will get people back into conformity with the bylaw.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine
Next story
Sale of fireworks banned in RDEK

Just Posted

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

(Black Press file photo.)
Sale of fireworks banned in RDEK

x
City of Kimbelrey updates Alpine Resort Zoning bylaw

Environmental microbiologist Dr. Natalie Prystajecky with some of her staff members at the BC Centre for Disease Control. Photo: Submitted
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health