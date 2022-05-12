City of Kimbelrey updates Alpine Resort Zoning bylaw

At their regular meeting on May 9, 2022, Kimberley City Council gave first two readings to a bylaw that will allow more flexibility in maximum number of bedrooms allowed in a home or condo.

Basically the language dealing with maximum bedroom numbers will be deleted from the bylaw.

In a report to Council, manger of Planning Services Troy Pollock noted that with the recent approval of the Short-term Rental Bylaw, the City has received many applications for short-term rentals in the alpine resort area. Several of these applications have included proposals that include more bedrooms than otherwise allowable by zoning. In most instances, the additional bedrooms have been created by re-allocating existing space without major structural renovations.

The new short term rental bylaw has set a maximum for short-term rentals at no more than 12 people, which allows a bit of flexibility as to what the sleeping arrangements are.

Mayor Don McCormick said that taking the maximum bedroom language out will get people back into conformity with the bylaw.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter