City of Kimberley adding raised crosswalks

The crosswalks will look much like the above. City of Kimberley file

Forest Crowne and Gerry Sorensen Way will get the traffic calming measures

Municipalities often use methods known as traffic calming to keep vehicles from speeding. The City of Kimberley already uses some traffic calming, such bump-outs of sidewalks at intersections, and electronic speed signs. They will now be adding one more measure.

Two raised crosswalks are being installed, one on Gerry Sorensen Way between Alpine Crescent and Norton Avenue; and one on Forest Crowne Blvd. It is hoped these measures will provide increased safety for pedestrians as well as keep speeds down.

