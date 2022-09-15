Kimberley City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 19. Bulletin file

City of Kimberley announces day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday

The City of Kimberley has announced that they will join in the National Day of Mourning next Monday, September 19, 2022, to remember and honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

A federal holiday was announced this week and the province of British Columbia quickly followed suit.

City Hall will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday. The Civic Centre will be open for all regularly booked ice times. the walking track will be closed. the Aquatic Centre will be one for scheduled lessons, after school programming and limited use public swim. Public washrooms in parks and playfields will be open.


