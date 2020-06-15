City of Kimberley announces sale of Riverside Campground

The City of Kimberley announced late Monday that they had completed the sale of the Riverside Campground.

The campground, built by the City when the old city campground on the ski hill was removed to make way for Kimberley Alpine Resort expansion, has been purchased by the Northstar Group of Companies, which also operate Northstar Mountain Village, Mountain Spirit Resort, Kimberley Vacations, Kimberley Lodging Company, and Realty Executives Kimberley.

The $3 million in proceeds will go to infrastructure renewal projects in Kimberley.

Council decided to sell the campground at the end of 2019.

More to come..