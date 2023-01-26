City of Kimberley announces this year’s Community Grant Award recipients

The City of Kimberley has announced the recipients of this year’s Community Grant Funds. The Community Project/Event grants are designed to support local organizations and initiatives that contribute to the well-being and development of the community.
A total of 23 local organizations will benefit from $130,475 in cash and in-kind grant funding to support 30 different projects and events.
“We are thrilled to support these organizations and their important work in our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Their efforts make a real difference in the lives of our residents, and we are proud to be able to assist them.”
This year’s recipients are as follows:
- CBAL – Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy
- East Kootenay Invasive Species Council
- East Kootenay Search and Rescue (Kimberley SAR)
- Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot
- Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64
- Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce
- Kimberley Community Fall Fair
- Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association
- Kimberley Edible Greenhouse and Garden
- Kimberley Health Centre Society
- Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank
- Kimberley Independent School
- Kimberley Lawn Bowling Society
- Kimberley Nordic Club
- Kimberley Trails Society
- Kimberley Skating Club
- Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association
- Mark Creek Lions Club
- Selkirk Secondary School
- Spark Society for Youth
- Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society
- Summit Community Services Society
- Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook
An additional four organizations will receive $91,600 in Standing Grants, which provide reliable funding for general operating expenses for registered non-profit societies.
This includes covering administrative costs and program-related expenses as approved by City Council.
These four organizations are the Kimberley Heritage Museum Society, Kimberley Arts Council, Kimberley Trails Society and Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce.
In a press release, the City of Kimberley extended their congratulations and appreciation to all of this year’s recipients and said they look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on the community.
To learn more about the City’s community grant program, visit kimberley.ca