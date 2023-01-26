City of Kimberley announces this year’s Community Grant Award recipients

The City of Kimberley has announced the recipients of this year’s Community Grant Funds. The Community Project/Event grants are designed to support local organizations and initiatives that contribute to the well-being and development of the community.

A total of 23 local organizations will benefit from $130,475 in cash and in-kind grant funding to support 30 different projects and events.

“We are thrilled to support these organizations and their important work in our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Their efforts make a real difference in the lives of our residents, and we are proud to be able to assist them.”

This year’s recipients are as follows:

CBAL – Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy

East Kootenay Invasive Species Council

East Kootenay Search and Rescue (Kimberley SAR)

Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce

Kimberley Community Fall Fair

Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association

Kimberley Edible Greenhouse and Garden

Kimberley Health Centre Society

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Kimberley Independent School

Kimberley Lawn Bowling Society

Kimberley Nordic Club

Kimberley Trails Society

Kimberley Skating Club

Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association

Mark Creek Lions Club

Selkirk Secondary School

Spark Society for Youth

Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society

Summit Community Services Society

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook

An additional four organizations will receive $91,600 in Standing Grants, which provide reliable funding for general operating expenses for registered non-profit societies.

This includes covering administrative costs and program-related expenses as approved by City Council.

These four organizations are the Kimberley Heritage Museum Society, Kimberley Arts Council, Kimberley Trails Society and Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce.

In a press release, the City of Kimberley extended their congratulations and appreciation to all of this year’s recipients and said they look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on the community.

To learn more about the City’s community grant program, visit kimberley.ca