Two areas neer Swan Avenue will be treated. City of Kimberley file

Two areas neer Swan Avenue will be treated. City of Kimberley file

City of Kimberley applies for grant for FireSmart surface fuel work within city limits

For over ten years, the city of Kimberley has been working on fire risk mitigation within its boundaries, and Mayor Don McCormick says an amazing amount of progress has been made.

It is ongoing work and grants are applied for each year to fund it. This year the province is accepting grant applications under the 2021 FireSmart Economic Recovery Fund for smaller projects within communities.

The Kimberley Fire Department, with the support of Council, is applying for $150,000 in funding to treat a number of city-owned lots. These lots were identified as priority in the latest Community Wildland Fire Protection Plan. The lots range in size from less than a hectare to tens

of hectares, it was explained in a report to council by Asst. Fire Chief Will Booth. Some are on the fringe of town while others are embedded in subdivisions and surrounded by homes and businesses in many cases these lots contain an abundance of surface and aerial fuels that could result in a local conflagration if ignited under adverse conditions. Treating these areas would serve several purposes: a) they would be mitigating a known hazard, and, b) they would serve as a useful

demonstrations at the local subdivision level.

Lands to be treated include the wooded areas along the hill to Townsite, two pieces on and around Swan Avenue, Taylor Slough South, along Knighton Road and along Highway 95A within city limits.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson council bans bitcoin mining, ‘industrial scale computing’ from city
Next story
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Just Posted

The Cranbrook Bucks celebrate their Friday night win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca
Cranbrook Bucks to play shortened season after province accepts BCHL plan

League plan will feature five ‘pod’ locations across the province where three or four teams will play each other

Wooded areas on the 4th Avenue hill to Townsite will be treated. City of Kimberley fle
City of Kimberley applies for grant for FireSmart surface fuel work within city limits

For over ten years, the city of Kimberley has been working on… Continue reading

The red dots represent the path that will be upgraded. City of Kimberley file.
City applying for grant to upgrade Townsite trail

As part of its Active Transportation Plan, the city of Kimberley will… Continue reading

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

The Cranbrook Royals were a senior men's AAA level ice hockey team that played in the Western International Hockey League from 1965 to 1987. The Royals won the Allan Cup as senior ice hockey champions of Canada in 1982.
When the Royals Reigned Supreme in Cranbrook

Anthony Dransfeld remembers the era of Cranbrook’s great senior hockey team

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Nelson council has decided large computing complexes have no place in the city. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson council bans bitcoin mining, ‘industrial scale computing’ from city

Bitcoin mining and data centres have huge electrical footprints, council says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Most Read