City of Kimberley applying for second intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization grant

If successful, land and business owners will have a second opportunity to apply

The City of Kimberley is applying to the second intake of the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization grant in hopes of receiving $300,000 that would go towards Platzl enhancements.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, Council voted to have staff apply for the grant which, if approved, will see several Platzl projects completed. This is the second year of CBT’s three year program, with an annual budget of $2 million.

In a report to Council, staff explained that in the fall of 2019, the City was awarded funding as part of the first intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization program.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley to apply for CBT grant for Platzl improvements

“At present, land and business owners are submitting applications to the City for funding projects that will improve the aesthetic of buildings within the Platzl area,” reads the report. “The City anticipates that the funding for the land and business owners ($10,488) will be over subscribed.”

If the City is successful with the second intake of the program, land and business owners will again be able to apply. If $300,000 is awarded, land and business owners could see ten per cent of that, or $30,000.

Some of the Platzl-specific projects listed in the second intake include installing decorative welcoming signs at the Wallinger Avenue, Howard Street and Spokane Street North entrances, portable barriers to ensure public safety during events, improved lighting, and a Platzl-wide audio system.

Other projects mentioned to Council were a storage shed for public works equipment, chairs and other city-owned items, a portable electric panel to support City events, and folding bleacher-style seating for festivals and events.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter