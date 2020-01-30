Pictured is the Kimberley Community Band playing on Canada Day in the Platzl. If the City is successful with their CBT grant application, the Platzl will continue to be enhanced for events like these. (Bulletin file)

City of Kimberley applying for second intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization grant

If successful, land and business owners will have a second opportunity to apply

The City of Kimberley is applying to the second intake of the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization grant in hopes of receiving $300,000 that would go towards Platzl enhancements.

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, Council voted to have staff apply for the grant which, if approved, will see several Platzl projects completed. This is the second year of CBT’s three year program, with an annual budget of $2 million.

In a report to Council, staff explained that in the fall of 2019, the City was awarded funding as part of the first intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization program.

READ MORE: City of Kimberley to apply for CBT grant for Platzl improvements

“At present, land and business owners are submitting applications to the City for funding projects that will improve the aesthetic of buildings within the Platzl area,” reads the report. “The City anticipates that the funding for the land and business owners ($10,488) will be over subscribed.”

If the City is successful with the second intake of the program, land and business owners will again be able to apply. If $300,000 is awarded, land and business owners could see ten per cent of that, or $30,000.

Some of the Platzl-specific projects listed in the second intake include installing decorative welcoming signs at the Wallinger Avenue, Howard Street and Spokane Street North entrances, portable barriers to ensure public safety during events, improved lighting, and a Platzl-wide audio system.

Other projects mentioned to Council were a storage shed for public works equipment, chairs and other city-owned items, a portable electric panel to support City events, and folding bleacher-style seating for festivals and events.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario dad misses milestone as daughter, stuck in China’s coronavirus epicentre, takes first steps
Next story
RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Just Posted

Homegrown Music at Centre 64 January 25 2020

JOHN ALLEN As always, this was another joyful and incredibly fine evening… Continue reading

City of Kimberley applying for second intake of CBT’s outdoor revitalization grant

If successful, land and business owners will have a second opportunity to apply

Looking for new directors for Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

The Annual General Meeting of Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is… Continue reading

Kimberley Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

Opening ceremonies celebrate 2020 BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships got underway in Cranbrook Tuesday, January 28,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Kimberley CWL donates to Breakfast Program

The Catholic Women’s League in Kimberley recenlty donated to the Selkirk Breakfast… Continue reading

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Most Read